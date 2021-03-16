PAC Global Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.62 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $77.62 million and $29,399.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 153.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,213,392,507 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.