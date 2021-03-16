PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by SRB Corp

SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

