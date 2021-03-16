Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.83. 1,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

