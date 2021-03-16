Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,679 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

