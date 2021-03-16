Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,427 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Orion Energy Systems worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OESX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 384,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $1,253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 99.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 126,842 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OESX. B. Riley increased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.92 million, a P/E ratio of 214.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

