Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 221.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,788,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.