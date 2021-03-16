Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:HDB opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

