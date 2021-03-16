Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 371,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 226,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

BATRA opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $326.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.00.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

