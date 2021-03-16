Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,739 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,739 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ducommun worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DCO opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

