PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,204. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAR. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

