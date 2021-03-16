Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Nordstrom makes up about 1.2% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 12.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. 22,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,971. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,847 shares of company stock worth $2,016,697. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

