Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

