Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.54. 5,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $323.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

