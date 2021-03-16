Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $2.60 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $724.34. 1,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,571. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

