Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 911 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,249,000 after purchasing an additional 689,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

