Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report sales of $28.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $174.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.81 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

