Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

NYSE:PSN opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Parsons by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after buying an additional 402,232 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

