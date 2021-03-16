Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

NYSE PSN opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. Parsons has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

