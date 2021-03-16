Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 5.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 2,355,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,655,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

