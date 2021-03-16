Paul A. Steiner Sells 932 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,495. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $81.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.