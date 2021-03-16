PayPie (PPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $948.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00654665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026445 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035813 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

