PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 11th total of 108,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

PCSB stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 265.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

