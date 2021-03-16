Peerplays Price Up 1.2% This Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $36,688.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00456647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00112577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.40 or 0.00564037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.