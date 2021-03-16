pEOS (PEOS) Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $17.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00455494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00107498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00569434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.