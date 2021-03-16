PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $133.96. 312,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.34.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

