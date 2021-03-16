Personal Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

