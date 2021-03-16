Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 5,561 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after buying an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

