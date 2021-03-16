Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. 1,465,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.