PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman Sells 16,119 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $584,313.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,123 shares in the company, valued at $620,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Michael Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Michael Herrman sold 15,655 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $567,493.75.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

