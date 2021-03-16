Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on POFCY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Investec downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of Petrofac stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 15,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $511.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.42.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.