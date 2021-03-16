Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 34,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,465,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,176,000 after purchasing an additional 310,676 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 300,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,294,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

