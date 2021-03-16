PFM Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

PFM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of PFM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after buying an additional 271,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 91,037 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 340,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 474,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 124,120 shares during the period.

BSCL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

