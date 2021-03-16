Phantomx Price Up 54.4% Over Last Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Phantomx token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $21,895.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.21 or 0.00391960 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00034444 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.65 or 0.05033386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

