PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 252.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,757. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $158.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

