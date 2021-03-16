Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 5.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $88.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

