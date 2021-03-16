Piper Sandler Comments on Asana, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Asana in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

