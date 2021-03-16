PirateCash Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $10,361.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,138,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

