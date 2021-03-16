Playgroundz Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.56 million and $1,570.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.24 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00064126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00123874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00558879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

