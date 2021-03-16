Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,218,709.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,763 shares of company stock worth $2,821,824 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

