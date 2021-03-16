Pmeer Price Up 1.2% Over Last 24 Hours (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.00457973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00096847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00070440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.48 or 0.00565644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net.

Buying and Selling Pmeer

