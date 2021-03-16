Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $134.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.59.

PII opened at $140.51 on Monday. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $140.93. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,664 shares of company stock valued at $17,507,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

