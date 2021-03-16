PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 11th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PYPD stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the third quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

