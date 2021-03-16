Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.75. Potbelly shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 623 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. On average, analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth $101,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

