Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.18% of Powell Industries worth $41,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Powell Industries by 277.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Powell Industries by 127.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

