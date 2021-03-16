Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

PWCDF stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.