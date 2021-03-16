Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$32.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.78. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$32.90.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

