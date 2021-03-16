PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.79.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $17.71 on Monday. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PQ Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.