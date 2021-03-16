PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PQ Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PQG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in PQ Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,079,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PQ Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PQ Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 163,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

