Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,139.86% and a negative return on equity of 141.81%.

NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

