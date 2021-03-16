PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.18. 111,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.